MV MA Lisha to sail to Port Kaituma by December

– Wharf 61 per cent completed

With the Port Kaituma Wharf nearing completion citizens from Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima- Waini) will soon benefit from safe and enhanced travel on the MV MA Lisha just in time for the Christmas season.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement during an inspection of the facility on Friday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Friday inspected ongoing works on the Port Kaituma Wharf, Region One

“Today the MV MA Lisha made her maiden voyage to Mabaruma and we are now in Port Kaituma inspecting the facilities to ensure that she can land and safely disembark and reload.

“I have just engaged the contractor and his operatives and works has been significantly advanced and I am asking them to deliver this facility by the end of November so that the MV MA Lisha can start sailing for early December and get back here for Christmas as well. So this is a success story, I am happy with what is taking place in terms of their work and for the benefit of the people of Port Kaituma we should be able to get the MV MA Lisha early December 2023 so that they can get their Christmas shopping and all their goods on a bigger, safer boat,” he emphasised.

The facility will feature a 300 sq metre bond, office area of 130 sq metres, a 150- passenger area measuring 150 sq metres and washroom block of 80 sq metres.

Works are 61 per cent completed with remaining works to be completed on the concrete walk way and revetment.

