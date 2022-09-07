National Census 2022 links development with the people

– President Ali tells official launch

The National Population and Housing Census 2022 which is set to commence on September 15, will ensure the country’s future development matches the expectations of all Guyanese.

Given the importance of quantitative data, especially in a rapidly burgeoning economy, a population and housing census also serves as an essential tool for logical undertakings.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the launch of the National Population and Housing Census 2022 launched at the ACCC on Wednesday

President, Dr Irfaan Ali made the statement while delivering the feature address at the launch of the census at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Wednesday.

He emphasised that the census is far more than the collection of data. “I can tell you that one of the great difficulties researchers find, especially those doing academic work, is the absence of data in the region. Quantitative data is very important in making qualitative analysis.”

The president said the house-to-house survey will also allow the administration to develop an important programmatic impact analysis.

“So, data driven decision making is important so that we could arrive at the best decision in the interest of people,”he said.

Another important issue, Dr Ali highlighted, is policy formulation, noting that strategies cannot be implemented without data.

With government implementing new policies and programmes to better the lives of citizens, the president disclosed that the census allows the administration to measure how well its commitments are being fulfilled.

President Ali said land information system, land administration and development, as well as climate vulnerability, are among the areas that are essential to information gathering during future censuses.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said the census comes at a time when Guyana is experiencing unprecedented growth.

“The face of our country is changing before our eyes. New housing areas are going up as we speak. New major industrial and commercial centres are going up as we speak, and we are doing the census 2022 in the midst of all of this incredibly exciting development,”the minister said.

The finance minister emphasised that the extensive survey will serve as the baseline for policymakers.

He urged those who will be involved in the “monumental task” to diligently conduct the exercise, and ensure that every household is counted.

The minister also called on citizens to fully cooperate with census takers.

The Public Education and Information Campaign for this census cycle is being conducted under the theme, ‘We countin’ We’.

Chief Statistician and Census Officer, Errol La Cruez said the exercise has profound significance and is one of the most important events on the statistical calendar of any country.

La Cruez stated that the census allows data analysts and statisticians to be able to establish statistical levels of confidence.

Guyana’s last Census was conducted in 2012, and since then, there have been many changes across the country, including population size, composition, economic activities, access to social services, maternal health, food security, agricultural activity and education attainment, among others.

The declaration of census day allows the Bureau of Statistics, an agency which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, to count the population at a specified point in time and marks the commencement of a three-month long enumeration period for the 2022 National Population and Housing Census.

