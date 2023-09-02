National Cleanup Campaign

Ministers of Government, Members of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force this morning participated in the National Clean Up Exercise along the Kingston Seawall.

These include Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

They were later joined by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali behind the Guyana Marriot Hotel.

Also participating was Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, Chief of Staff Brigadier Omar Khan and representatives from the private sector.

Here are some images from this morning:

