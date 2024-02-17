National Cleanup Exercise successful

The Government of Guyana on Saturday conducted yet another National Cleanup Exercise in various parts of the country to encourage citizens to keep their neighbourhoods clean and tidy and also to promote healthier lifestyles and foster a clean environment.

The exercise in the city was spearheaded by several government ministers at different locations.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Paulien Sukhai helping to clean up the city

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai spoke with the Department of Public Information (DPI) early on Saturday morning.

Minister Sukhai highlighted the importance of citizens’ cooperation in disposing of garbage properly and keeping the environment clean.

“Citizens for example need to dispose of garbage properly. We know the city still has problems. It is a challenge to collect garbage in a timely manner. And so, exercises like these will encourage businesses, including residents to ensure that we try to keep our country clean. It is leading from the front too,” she stated.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag were also part of the clean-up exercise

She also noted that with the developmental changes in Guyana, a clean environment must be promoted.

“It’s important because we need to be living in a very sanitized and clean environment. In addition to that, Guyana is promoting tourism and is encouraging investors and our country has to step up to the transition that is taking place,” she noted.

Lt Colonel Ramnauth Parsram, who was in charge of GDF soldiers cleaning the Ogle public road, noted that the culture of littering needs to change.

Lt Colonel Ramnauth Parsram

“I know that historically we have a culture of being very dirty, but I think that we are changing and I think we should be adapting to first-world standards. And as you know we have mash coming up and I think this is a great activity for the mash,” he stated.

The national cleanup exercise is an initiative of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and involves cabinet members of the Men on Mission (MOM), the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) and members of civil society.

Members of the Guyana Defense Force clean up Members of the Guyana Defense Force clean up Members of the Guyana Defense Force clean up

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

