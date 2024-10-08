National Public Health Reference Laboratory Awarded GYS 170 Certification

The National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) was officially awarded the prestigious GYS 170 Certification during a ceremony at the Ministry of Health’s Conference Room. This certification underscores the laboratory’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier services to its clients, partners, and the broader community, ensuring the highest standards of service quality and reliability.



In his remarks, Executive Director of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), Mr Trevor Basso, emphasised that the certification reflects the government’s dedication to maintaining quality, accuracy, and dependability in Guyana’s healthcare system. He lauded the achievement as a significant milestone, marking a proud moment for the country. The GNBS certifies clinical and testing laboratories under the National Standard GYS 170:2021, which outlines the general requirements for laboratory operations.



Mrs Joyce Whyte-Chin, Laboratory Director of the NPHRL, expressed her sincere gratitude to the GNBS for its rigorous evaluation process, which played a pivotal role in shaping the laboratory’s current capabilities. She also acknowledged the dedication and expertise of her team, whose contributions have exceeded expectations and propelled the lab to this achievement.



Delivering the keynote address, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, offered congratulations to the NPHRL and stressed the importance of confidentiality in healthcare service delivery. “If we are diagnosing various diseases, confidentiality is a fundamental requirement. Patients must have confidence that the results they receive are accurate, reflecting the best practices and international standards,” he said.



Dr Anthony further highlighted the ministry’s efforts to expand the range of services offered at the NPHRL, revealing that by the end of the year, the lab aims to become a certified center for influenza testing within the hemisphere.



Also attending the ceremony were Dr Ertensia Hamilton, Director of Family and Primary Health Care; Dr Latchmie Lall, Director of Non-Communicable Diseases; and other key staff members from the NPHRL.

