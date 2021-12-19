National Sports Academy launched

The first ever Sports Academy in Guyana was launched on Saturday at the National Racquet Centre and at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall as two of the 12 sporting activities being offered commenced.

The two sporting activities are football and squash.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., M.P., explained that his ministry will be launching each of the 12 sport activities in a phased manner in the coming days and weeks.

“The programme has a nursery; this is our nursery programme and what we’ve been doing is focusing on building a strong relationship with all the sports associations to see how we will be able to use programmes to develop world class athletes,” he said.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and other officials along with a few squash athletes

The minister also stated that the sports academy is one that is similar to the education system as it allows the athletes to progress in various stages.

“So, the sports academy is a programme that functions very much like the education system, that it builds progressively until we become world class athletes. Now that requires stuff from the government, requires stuff from the association, but it also requires stuff from the athletes themselves because the ones who want it the most and the vehicle is here, and those are the ones who are going to see themselves get to the highest level in their respective sport,” said Minister Ramson.

The minister noted that the facilities were a major factor in identifying the core sports being offered.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and other officials looking on as a few of the athletes play a game of squash

He also emphasised that the payments for the training will be solely done by the Ministry as the athletes themselves would not have to bear the cost for any of the training they will receive.

“So, you have the facilities, you have the operational expenses covered and then you also have the coaching facility covered, as well. So, what you can see here is the beginning of something that will turn out to be, hopefully historic,” he said.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be responsible for overseeing the works of the National Sports Academy.