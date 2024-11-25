New $215M Nappi Secondary School to benefit 300 students

Three hundred students will soon have a brand-new secondary school to receive their education as construction commenced on the $215M George Tancredo Nappi Secondary School in Region Nine.

The contract for the school worth $215,802,200 was awarded to Beerdat Harrinandan and is expected to be completed in 9 months.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during a site inspection of the George Tancredo Nappi Secondary School

During a site inspection on Saturday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that that the school will cater to students from threevillages including Nappi, Hiawa and Parishara, eliminating the need for them to travel to St Ignatius for their education.

She elaborated, “We are very happy to deliver this dream… This is going to be a school for three villages [including] Nappi, Hiawa and Parishara…It is going to help us to close down the primary tops which are primary schools offering secondary education. We currently have 14 secondary school teachers training at CPCE to be able to teach at this school when it is finished.”

In Region Nine alone, construction is underway on 7 secondary schools including Karasabai, Maruranau, Tabatinga, Massara, Yupukari, and Katoka.

When completed, these schools will ensure that the region has universal access to education.

Additionally, twelve nurseries and seven primary schools are under construction in the region.

Minister Manickchand poses with some students

This project is also providing spin-off benefits to the community with labour being sourced directly from Nappi.

Further, Minister Manickchand disclosed that the school’s furniture will be built in Nappi, providing additional employment opportunities and revenue for the residents.

Meanwhile, Toshao of Nappi, Elroy McGarrell explained that the community decided to name the school in the memory of the late Toshao George Tancredo who lobbied for the construction of a secondary school in the community.

He added, “I am privileged to carry on some things that the older toshaos would have started…He [George Tancredo] has always dreamt about this for a very long time. It is a blessing for me to carry on his legacy. It will be a blessing for us to have our students’ study here…I am so thankful…We will be working with the government to see many more developments.”

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during a site inspection of the George Tancredo Nappi Secondary School

Additionally, Minister Manickchand also commissioned Moco Moco Nursery and Quarrie Nursery Schools, a new block and a library at St Ignatius Primary School.

The minister also visited the site where a modern $182 million secondary school is being built at Tabatinga.

The facility is scheduled for completion in 18 months, benefitting 800 students.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

