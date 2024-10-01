New $2B water treatment plant at Bath to service 14,631 residents

Construction of a new $2 billion water treatment plant is set to begin by the end of this year at Bath in Region Five. The plant will service 14,631 residents from No. 7 to Kingelly.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, made the announcement during a recent community meeting at Cotton Tree Primary School.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues addresses residents at a community meeting at Cotton Tree Primary School

“This is funded through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to the tune of $2 billion. Once that treatment plant is completed, it will service 43 per cent of this region with treated water… That is a major component of the Coastal Water Treatment [Infrastructure] Programme,” Minister Rodrigues emphasised.

The construction of the treatment plant will take approximately 18 months.

Meanwhile, rehabilitation works on the Cotton Tree treatment plant are expected to be completed by December, improving potable water delivery to 15,000 residents between Number Six Village and Ithaca.

Cotton Tree water treatment plant

New transmission lines have already been installed from the Cotton Tree plant to Blairmont. Upgrades are also underway at smaller treatment plants in Perseverance, Farm, Calcutta, De Hoop, Weldaad, Strath Campbell, and Ithaca.

Once these works are completed, thousands of households will experience improved water quality and service levels.

“When all the works are completed, we are looking at 100 per cent [access] in Region Five,” the minister underscored.

