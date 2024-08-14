New activities unveiled to celebrate Amerindian Heritage Month

Amerindian Heritage Month 2024 has been launched and includes new activities to honouring the rich cultural tapestry and invaluable contributions of the Guyana’s first people.

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, in collaboration with the National Toshaos Council (NTC), inaugurated the month of activities at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown on Wednesday.

This year’s celebration is themed ‘Many Voices, One Song. Celebrating Amerindian Heritage 2024.’

Government Member of Parliament (MP), Alistair Charlie

Member of Parliament, Alistair Charlie delivered the keynote address, underscoring the historical context and journey that has brought much prominence to Amerindian Heritage Month.

September was dedicated as Amerindian Heritage Month by the late President, Dr Cheddi Jagan in 1995, to ensure the contributions, culture, and history of Guyana’s indigenous people are celebrated and preserved.

“Amerindian Heritage Month serves as a beacon of our commitment to the justice, equity, and recognition of the unique cultural heritage that our Amerindian communities bring to our national identity,” MP Charlie underscored.

The month’s activities include a poem and jingle competition, Amerindians Got Talent (AGT), educational lectures, and events under the moonlight ─ activities that are being held for the first time.

Meanwhile, this year’s Amerindian heritage village is Campbelltown in Region Eight.

An Amerindian interfaith service, a cultural extravaganza, crafts and cuisine and culture nights, a fitness walk, an art exhibition, heritage sports, School, and the heritage pageant, are among the activities planned.

The month’s highlight will be heritage sports, drawing hundreds of athletes from Amerindian villages in the ten administrative regions.

The launch ceremony was attended by members of the diplomatic community, NTC executive members, and other prominent officials.

