New agro-processing facilities for Parika, Lethem

–pursue other initiatives with planned investment of $745M this year

The Government of Guyana will increase its investment in agro-processing and value-added agriculture in 2026.

Major infrastructure and training projects are planned across the country. These efforts aim to boost food production, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve export competitiveness.

Products produced from the agroprocessing facility in White Water, Region One (File photo)

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, announced this plan during his Budget 2026 presentation.

He noted the government would allocate $745 million this year to continue expanding agro-processing facilities and support initiatives under the broader agri-business development programme.

While outlining the government’s achievements over the past five years, Dr Singh reminded the National Assembly that 15 agro-processing and 10 cold storage facilities have been established nationwide.

These create a foundation for rural enterprise development and regional food security. According to him, these investments show the government’s commitment to supporting growth in agriculture and creating more opportunities for farmers, small businesses, and exporters.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

“In the medium term, we will continue to invest in agro-processing facilities such as fruit pulping hubs and modern cold storage and packaging facilities. These efforts will reduce post-harvest losses and enhance our export readiness,” Dr Singh stated.

Highlighting work in 2025, the minister reported that an agri-business hub was established in Bartica to support entrepreneurship and trade in Region Seven. The government also launched 25 Guyana Shop corners across the country and one in Barbados to promote locally produced goods. Furthermore, 373 agro-processors received training in packaging, labelling, and product presentation.

This training strengthens the capacity of small businesses to meet international market standards. Progress continued on the Regional Food Hub at Yarrowkabra, which is expected to be completed this year.

It will serve as a central point for food storage, processing, and distribution. For 2026, two major projects will drive the government’s agro-processing agenda.

One project is building an agro-processing port at Parika to enhance logistics and export of food products. The other is creating a fruit pulping hub at Lethem to help farmers in the Rupununi and surrounding areas by boosting their capacity to process fruits and perishable items.

Additionally, the government will upgrade existing agro-processing facilities in all regions. It will continue training agro-processors and increase efforts to market and promote local products both regionally and internationally.

These initiatives are crucial for advancing Guyana’s position as the food basket of the Caribbean while achieving long-term national food security.

Dr Singh noted that $800 million was invested in 2025 for agro-industry projects.