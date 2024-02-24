New housing area to be developed in Mabaruma this year – Min. Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal disclosed that a new housing area, similar to the one in Kokerite Hall, will be developed this year in the Mabaruma sub-district, Region One.

The government continues to transform its robust housing programme to provide safe and sustainable housing solutions, infrastructural and amenities to Guyanese countrywide.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during his address at the flag-raising ceremony in Mabaruma, Region One

He made the remarks during the flag-raising ceremony at Mabaruma Settlement Ground on Thursday night, commemorating Guyana’s 54th Republic Anniversary.

Through the Hinterland Housing Programme, construction of houses is ongoing in Smith Creek, Arukamai, Imbotero, Savannah Blackwater, Warapoka, Hairamuni, Arakaka, Baramita, and Canal Bank.

“The implementation of the housing projects, Hinterland Housing Project, and various economic projects that are also funded through the carbon credit grants are contributing to the economic upliftment of this region,” Minister Croal emphasised.

In November 2023, Minister Croal handed the keys to the new houses to 10 families of Kokerite Village, Region One.

One of the houses that was handed in Kokerite Village in November 2023

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) oversees the Hinterland Housing Programme, which aims to meet the housing needs of vulnerable communities.

The administration will continue to vigorously pursue its goal of allocating 50,000 house lots by 2025 through its allocation process.

“I am pleased to report that the target we have set for allocation of lots, for example, across the country is within our reach. The many interventions we have introduced from subsidies to making financing easier have resulted in thousands of Guyanese first-time homeowners. They are now building their homes,” stressed Minister Croal.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

