New ‘Kaietour’ app to create global visibility for Guyana’s tourism products

Tourism businesses in Guyana will benefit from the “Kaietour” app which will make it easier for clients to search, find, book, and pay for services in Guyana.

The app, which was officially launched on Friday at Herdmanston Lodge was given the ‘thumbs up’ by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P, who spoke of the many initiatives being offered by the government to foster development in the tourism sector.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond. M.P

Minister Walrond noted that along with investments, it will take a collaborative approach to achieve success in the industry.

“I congratulate you on this initiative, it is needed, it has filled a gap in the picture of tourism development in Guyana, and I urge all operators and the private sector to get on board, get yourself registered on the app.

“I want us to continue to sell and promote market Guyana, and it’s not by chance that you are seeing a clean-up campaign and you see different walkways and restoration works being done around the city, it is all with a view of developing this brand, this ‘one Guyana’, a Guyana that we can be proud of,” the Tourism Minister encouraged.

Salaudeen Nausrudeen, Founder and CEO of Kaietour

Meanwhile, Founder and CEO of Kaietour, Salaudeen Nausrudeen said his Guyana-Centric Global Booking app which is a robust and thorough digital platform, would place Guyana’s unique and rich tourism product online for global exposure and global marketing.

“It’s definitely going to be a game changer in Guyana’s tourism manifestation.”

Nausrudeen believes that the local tour operators were at a disadvantage with regards their visibility to the world. He said local tourism businesses can download the app and get registered for free.

The global booking application costs $60 million to create.

Also endorsing the app was Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, who noted that it would help in getting overseas-based Guyanese interested in what is taking place in their homeland.

A section of the gathering at the launch of the “Kaietour App”

President of the Guyana Tourism and Hospitality Association, Harrinand Persaud, Gerald Gouveia Jr. of the Roraima group of Companies, and President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Timothy Tucker also endorsed the initiative.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Dr. K.J. Srinivasa also attended the event.