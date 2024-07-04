New St George’s School of Sciences set for September opening

The government said on Thursday that the New St George’s School of Sciences will be opened for the new 2024-2025 academic year, which starts in September.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand while she was speaking at the National Grade Six Assessment Presentation of Results Ceremony at the National Convention Center, Liliendaal, Georgetown.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

“This year, we have a new school. We’re currently building 27 secondary schools across the country…And a few will be finished in September. In Georgetown, there will be the St George’s School of Sciences,” she said.

Minister Manickchand pointed out that the school would serve as a second pathway for students to develop a passion for the medical sciences who might not have attained enough marks for the National Top/List A Schools.

She indicated that this modern facility would be the first school of its kind that would provide specialisation in this field.

“This school will be strictly preparing students for careers in medical sciences, so we’re very happy to make that one of our very first specialised types of schools for students who didn’t get the national tops or the List As, but who we believe have great potential and we’re going to show that in five years,” the Minister stated.

Minister Manickchand listed the entry requirements of the school.

“For a student to be eligible for this school, he/she must have been living in Georgetown, not earned a place in a National School or List A School, and gained 80% in English, 60% in Math, 65% in Science or at least those grades,” the minister advised.

The St George’s School of Sciences is set to replace the former St George’s High School that was gutted by a fire of electrical origin in July 2022.

This new and improved edifice, which will be ready promptly, is a testament to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government’s commitment to quality and accessible education for the nation’s children.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

