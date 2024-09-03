New St George’s students excited about academic possibilities

The St George’s School of Sciences officially opened its doors on Monday to students for the 2024-2025 academic year.

This one-of-a-kind school is intended to prepare students for a career in the medical sciences.

Kezia Dutchin, Grade Seven Student of St George’s School of Sciences

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to some students at the end of the first day of school. They expressed excitement and optimism to equip themselves for their future career paths.

One student, Kezia Dutchin reflected on her first day at the new school with excitement and nervousness.

“It was very exciting! [I was] a little nervous, but it was okay. Today, we just got some key tips about the school and all the rules of the school,” the 11-year-old mentioned.

Jonathan Alert, Grade Seven Student of St George’s School of Sciences

Another Grade Seven student, Jonathan Alert expressed eagerness about all there is to learn at the new School.

“I like how the classroom is put together, the teachers are very nice, and I am excited for the type of subjects that I get to learn,” Alert stated.

Aspiring Doctor, Reneka Singh shared similar sentiments.

Aspiring Doctor, Reneka Singh, Grade Seven Student

“I love this school because I would like to become a doctor, and it has lots of things that I like… [I got to] meet new friends, and there are computers, and I like to use computers,” she said.

The St George’s School of Sciences provides a second pathway for students to develop and pursue their interest in the sciences. The school held an orientation on Monday morning and was attended by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other officials from the ministry.

In her remarks, Minister Manickchand emphasised that the students of this new school possess the potential to be successful in their academic pursuits while reminding them that their placement at that school was done with intense scrutiny and should not be taken lightly.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

“Your children didn’t do bad, they did well. We picked them out from a bunch of children because I believe in them, and I know what they can do,” she maintained.

The education minister also noted that this new school is set to be on par with Queen’s College.

“What we plan is not only an education for your children but also to attach them to different places where they can decide what they have an interest in… We have brought in a team of teachers and they too will twin with Queen’s,” Minister Manickchand noted.

The opening of this new St George’s School of Sciences closes the chapter on what was formerly known as St George’s High School, which was destroyed by an electrical fire in July 2022.

