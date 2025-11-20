New support for parents of children living with disabilities 

Parents of children living with disabilities across Guyana will soon benefit from special tax incentives and assistance from the government, which is designed to ease the financial strain they often face.

Speaking with residents in New Amsterdam at the Region Six cabinet outreach, the president said the new measures are being designed with one clear reality in mind: supporting families.

“We are working out a mechanism to give special tax incentives and special support for parents who have children living with disabilities, because we know sometimes at least one of our parents will have to stay home to take care of that child,” the president told the gathering.

The new initiative forms part of the government’s broader push to ensure that every child, and every parent, receives the support they need to live with dignity.

“You have a government that is matching your love at a national scale, because we love everyone …and we want the best for everyone,” President Ali underscored as he noted that this is part of a national expression of love and responsibility.

President Ali, addressing the gathering in New Amsterdam

Additional Support for Elders and Parents

The government will invest in secure childcare and elderly care facilities to ensure that both seniors and young professionals have access to safe, well-managed centres.

President Ali said the government will soon announce additional measures to help operators improve childcare and elderly care facilities, creating new business opportunities for the many individuals trained in these fields through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s WIIN programme.

A subsidised system will be introduced to reduce the financial burden on parents, where the government will support childcare costs, so parents will not have to pay the full rate.

These were among several initiatives revealed by the president during his community outreach, which will continue tomorrow (Friday, November 21).