‘Nobody wants to be associated with moribund movements’ – GS Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has defended the right of Guyanese to leave the Opposition ranks and join the PPP/C, saying that people have opted out of being associated with a ‘moribund movement’.

Dr Jagdeo made these remarks during his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

Recently, popular member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) James Bond weighed in on the country’s political scene, throwing his support behind President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his government.

According to Dr Jagdeo, Bond is one of many other people who have “made the journey” over to the PPP/C, considering the way they were treated by the last administration.

“What happened with James Bond is not a unique situation…there are lots of people, hard working activists of that party, who threw their belly out in 2015, who were neglected totally by the PNC [and] who recognized that they or their children would have no future with that party and they’ve come to the PPP,” he posited.

The general secretary said that the Opposition has become a virtually non-existent entity, and that is one of the reasons people are leaving the party in droves.

“Why is it [that] people are leaving them? You’ll see for yourself. Nobody wants to be associated with a dead movement, a moribund movement,” he highlighted

Dr Jagdeo then went on to lambast those who vilify people like James Bond, who have exercised their constitutional right to freely associate with a political party of their choosing.

He affirmed that citizens are not bribed to support the PPP/C, but do so on their own volition.

“Nothing was promised to James Bond. No pecuniary benefits. Nothing [about him getting] a contract if he comes to the PPP. He voluntarily decided, and I suspect it’s a well thought out decision about his own future, he wants to support Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party and their agenda. This is something we welcome. Lots of people will do that,” he said.

“The vilest things [are] said about people because they choose, in their own lives, at some point in time make an assessment to what is good for themselves, they get vilified by these lunatics, racist lunatics out there,” Dr Jagdeo added.

On several occasions, Dr Jagdeo has found himself defending the rights of individuals who openly choose to join forces with the PPP/C, as they often become the subject of nasty attacks.

His party however, Dr Jagdeo said, will always support people’s right to associate with a political party of their choice.

