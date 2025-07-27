Norton’s claim on sports funding falls flat against facts

Aubrey Norton falsely claimed that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration does not support athletes or sports in Guyana while speaking at a public meeting on Saturday. The Department of Public Information (DPI) set out to fact-check this spurious statement and found that it is categorically false.

Here are the facts:

Unpredecented Investments

Between 2020 to 2025, total investments in sports amounted to $17.6 billion. These budgetary allocations resulted from careful and strategic policy decisions that aimed to upgrade infrastructure countrywide and improve talent development, access and international visibility. The President Ali-led government has placed high importance on long-term plans for sport development, whereas the APNU, while in government, has rolled out nothing but ad-hoc initiatives with little to no strategic or long-term plans.

These investments have led to upgrading more than 400 community and school sports grounds through the Ground Enhancement Programme, which ensures day and night sporting access in all 10 administrative regions.

Infrastructural developments include:

Completion of Guyana’s first Doubles Squash Court in the Caribbean.

Multi-purpose indoor sports halls in Regions 1, 3, 7, 8 and 9.

Ongoing construction of the cricket stadiums in Palmyra, Anna Regina and McKenzie

World Athletics certified Bayroc Track in Region 10.

Renovation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Guyana National Stadium and the National Aquatic Centre to international hosting standards.

Talent

The massive investments in sports resulted in a 400% increase in athletes’ performance, resulting in 534 medals being captured by Guyanese over four years (2021-2024). Athletes such as Tianna Springer, Malachi Austin, and Carlos Petterson Griffith made history for Guyana as they dominated on the global stage in their respective areas, with Griffith earning Guyana a spotlight on the world record-breaking stage.

The National Sports Academy (NSA), launched in 2021, aims to further draw and hone talent from across the ten administrative regions. Athletes from Mabaruma, Orealla and Bartica now represent Guyana on international teams, further solidifying President Ali’s vision of a One Guyana by having an inclusive policy towards all aspects of governance.

The PPP/C has provided financial aid for athletes participating in the Olympics, CARIFTA Games, Commonwealth Games, Pan-American Games and international football and cricket tournaments.

Policy and Governance

Significant legislative achievements were also made:

Legislation and long-term policy plans by the PPP/C government ensure there is transparency and greater accountability in sports, a stark contrast to the APNU governance, where policy was absent and key reforms were never finalised.

Additionally, in 2024 alone, there was a 100% increase in the number of tournaments Guyanese athletes participated in (102 tournaments in 2024 versus 51 in 2023), and over 800 athletes represented Guyana regionally and internationally that year.

Guyana’s athletes are thriving because of the unprecedented support they have received under the PPP/C administration. No amount of political mischief can erase the evidence of progress etched in medals, infrastructure, and opportunities for Guyanese athletes.