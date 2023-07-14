NTC Conference likely to be held in August – Min. Sukhai

The annual National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) Conference, which brings together Amerindian leaders from over 240 villages across Guyana is likely to be held in late August.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai made the disclosure during an engagement with Indigenous leaders in Region One over the weekend, where she disclosed that NTC Chairman, Derrick John, relayed the information to her.

The decision to host the engagement in August was made due to an increase in parliamentary activities in July.

“We have not set a date as yet [but] it would be some time in August of this year. Also, what I want to report to you is that the NTC secretariat has been completed and the NTC is in the process of furnishing the facility,” she stated.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

The government in its 2023 budget allocated a whopping $91.8 million towards hosting the much-anticipated conference.

The one-week conference allows Amerindian leaders to consult directly with the president and his cabinet members on issues affecting their communities.

The NTC chairman previously told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that preparations are underway, but the final date of the conference depends on the availability of the head of state and his cabinet members.

The NTC Conference brings together Amerindian leaders from the 242 villages and communities

Meanwhile, the $120 million secretariat is currently being furnished and will be declared open during the conference.

The newly constructed facility consists of an administrative section and a dome that will be used to host meetings with Indigenous leaders and other events. It will also accommodate Toshaos who are travelling to Georgetown for meetings, as the admin building has four self-contained rooms.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

