Opposition MP Chandan-Edmond voices support for 2025 Budget

Opposition Member of Parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond on Friday lent her voice in support of the government’s $1.382 trillion 2025 budget, emphasising her dedication to progress, peace and prosperity.

The MP made these remarks as the 2025 budget debates got underway in the National Assembly.

Despite being on the opposite side of the House, Chandan-Edmond stressed that Budget 2025 should not be a point of contention, as it holds several commendable measures that speak to the government’s mandate of uplifting the lives of Guyanese.

“It is only fair to acknowledge the achievements of this administration. Investments in agriculture, infrastructure, strides in education and expanded social programmes, the justice sector…signal progress,” she said.

Opposition Parliamentarian, Geeta Chandan- Edmond

She noted that parliamentarians, regardless of their affiliation, have a duty to work in tandem to see the country’s continued development.

“I lend my full support to the positive budgetary measures of this budget. Let us make this a moment where we rise above the fray, put the interest of our people first and demonstrate that we are worthy of the trust that they have placed in us,” she stressed.

“I support progress, peace prosperity, and commitment. I also support ambitions, liberty and inspirations,” the parliamentarian declared.

Over the next week, the parliamentarians will share their views on the national fiscal plan, after which the House will consider the budget estimates in great detail. The 2025 budget is 20.6 per cent larger than last year’s budget, with no new taxes and a slew of measures to foster wealth creation and cushion the impact of the global rising cost of living.

