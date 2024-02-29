Outdoor Gym officially opens at the National Park

Members of the public can now access an outdoor gym when visiting the National Park after the facility was officially commissioned on Thursday by First Lady Arya Ali, the Protected Areas Commission, and sponsored by CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited.

Commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) Jason Fraser noted that the gym is one of two that will be established at the National Park and is part of several efforts to enhance public spaces.

First Lady Arya Ali, with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, H.E Guo Haiyan and President of CPGL Liu Xiaoxiang

“This is one of two outdoor spaces…both are equipped…there are twenty-plus exercises that you can venture into at both locations. I think that really compliments the idea and what we advocate for so health, wellness fitness and also building a sense of community.

It’s a functional space that creates the atmosphere for community [and] for family. I would like to urge family, children, parents [to] enjoy the space and also help us to maintain the space,” he stated.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, H.E Guo Haiyan noted the government’s commitment to support sports and health as reflected in the national budget.

Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the PAC Board of Directors, Robert Persaud, First Lady Arya Ali and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, H.E Guo Haiyan

She commended CNOOC, the sponsor of the programme, and noted that the embassy will continue to encourage Chinese companies to make contributions where needed.

“I think the national park located in such a good place, close to the seawall and facing the Atlantic Ocean is a very beautiful place for fitness. I know many people come here for sports and leisure. I believe that this outdoor gym will attract more people to come, and I was informed that it is estimated that 2800 people will visit the gym every week,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the PAC Board of Directors, Robert Persaud noted that the project complements what the President and First Lady have been doing, by creating safe spaces for the enjoyment and development of families and communities.

First Lady Arya Ali, Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the PAC Board of Directors, Robert Persaud and others

He stated that the PAC is a flagship of the government’s vision of Guyana being an environmental model.

“It’s one of the true models that we have throughout the world in terms of preservation, and management of our environment. It achieves that balance because a lot of times when you think, and people talk about the environment, it’s about sacrificing one for the other. But we’ve been able to develop a protected area system whereby 18 per cent of our country, and we are working to extend…we are working very diligently as part of the President’s commitment of extending that area, whereby we could have preservation, development and sustainable development in the same place, whereby people will not their means of economic development on the account of preserving the environment,” he stated.

Commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) Jason Fraser

Persaud is encouraging citizens to care for the facilities as it benefits health and well-being and enhances the quality of life.

Each piece of equipment has a barcode that can be scanned to give the user information for safe and effective use.

First Lady Arya Ali and others tour the facility

