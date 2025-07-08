Over 10 per cent increase in NGSA Math, Science in Region Seven

– academic improvements as a result of “coordinated efforts” – Minister Teixeira

The Cuyuni-Mazaruni region (Region Seven) has recorded a significant improvement in this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), which is the fruit of the investments made in education in the region.

This was the view expressed by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, as she addressed the region’s Prize Giving ceremony on Tuesday, where top-performing students from the 2024 and 2025 examinations were celebrated.

In the 2025 exams, the grade six students of the region showed improvements in every subject, including a 16 per cent increase in mathematics and a 14 per cent increase in science.

Last year, only two schools achieved over 50 per cent pass rates across all subjects. This year, that number climbed to seven.

“We have been working in a very coordinated way to build and improve our education [system],” the minister asserted.

Minister Teixeira explained that these improvements, however, did not happen by chance or magic. She noted that these changes can only occur over time, with intentional policy changes and investments.

Minister Teixeira interacting with some of the region’s top performers at the NGSA

“Progress takes time. Just like raising a child…today, when we look at Guyana…we’ve seen changes come where our children now can go to [good] schools in Georgetown but also in the regions,” she explained.

The governance minister further noted that the upward trajectory of academic achievements in the region is the result of a systematic approach to education. This approach includes many actors in a child’s life working together harmoniously.

“It is teamwork between parents, teachers, the region, the education officers, and the government, to make sure every child succeeds, has the best…and that every child can realise their dream,” Minister Teixeira posited.

This year, students who sat the NGSA obtained a 63 per cent pass rate, up from 49 per cent last year.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand recently explained that several interventions by her ministry supported the overall improvements. This included the introduction of the Grade Five Assessment, which helped the ministry effectively diagnose and address learning gaps.

The improvements in education form part of the PPP/C government’s holistic approach to making learning more accessible and of a better quality.