Over 100 households benefitting from Waramuri, Para water supply system

Over 100 households are now receiving access to clean and safe water following the commissioning of a $23 million Waramuri and Para water supply system. The commissioning ceremony took place in the Moruca sub-district in Region One, on Sunday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal takes a refreshing sip of water at Waramuri and Para water supply system

After these efforts were unsuccessful, the government decided to drill a well at Para and install a pump and water distribution system.

The overall cost for this project and other works saw an investment of $45 million.

To ensure that adequate access to potable water is provided, an investment will be made in a trestle system in Waramuri.

Toshao of Waramuri, Vivian Edwards

Welcoming this timely intervention was Toshao of Waramuri, Vivian Edwards. He noted that the water supply system will further enhance the lives of all the residents.

“It’s a great feeling at the moment knowing that we are benefitting from this water system. This, now, is a blessing to the village,” the toshao expressed.

A resident of Waramuri, Lenita Henry highlighted that the residents will no longer have to worry about relying on the ponds for water.

Resident of Waramuri, Lenita Henry

“This well is a great help in the community. Due to the dry weather, we used to go to ponds which used to be dry sometimes because residents used to rush [to get water],” she noted.

Echoing similar sentiments was Senior Councilor for Para, Kester Fredericks, who said that residents used to rely on water from the ponds and storing rainwater in their water tanks.

Fredericks emphasised, “We are grateful for this water supply system. I know it will benefit them a great lot. Receiving water directly into our homes will make it much easier. The children will not have to fetch water anymore.”

The new Waramuri and Para water supply system in Region One

During the ceremony, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal highlighted the government’s developmental agenda in the water sector which is aimed to ensure that everyone receives access to potable water.

In the Moruca sub-region, the government has accelerated efforts towards the drilling of wells in several communities.

Six wells have been completed in the Moruca sub-region within the first half of this year, with 12 more to be completed before year-end.

“Region One has coverage of about 83 per cent. We are hoping that by the time 2024 is complete, we should be somewhere close to 90 per cent coverage,” he said.

Region One, alone, will benefit from the drilling of 25 new wells in 2024 with an investment of $700 million, coupled with upgrades to several water distribution systems.

Two contracts totalling over $130 million have been recently awarded to drill wells in communities along the Barama River at Santa Cruz, Warapoka, Kokerite, Waikrebi, Kariako, Chinese Landing and Assakata.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, Regional Vice-Chairperson, Annansha Peters, and GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal were also present at the commissioning ceremony.

