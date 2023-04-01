Over $100M in gov’t investment for Region Three NDCs

– Tractors, trailers, subventions handed over

Increased agricultural production, cleaner environments and convenient transport of goods are just a few of the benefits in store for Region Three residents, as each of the 14 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), on Friday received a tractor, trailer and $2.5 million in subvention.

The tractors and trailers were valued at some $5.8 million each. This represents some $116.2 million in direct government investment under the local government ministry.

Tractors handed over to the NDCs

The simple handing over took place at the Leonora Track and Field Facility on the sidelines of day two of the Office of the President (OP) Direct outreach in the region.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in brief remarks stressed the importance of care and maintenance of the environment.

“Today, Minister Dharamlall and the ministry of local government are working very hard across the various NDCs in delivering another promise by the government of Guyana, where every single NDC will now receive one brand-new tractor with a hydraulic trailer to assist them in maintaining their environment. Whether it’s the routine patching of roads or moving of materials, this would definitely help to upgrade the efficiency, ” he said.

The president urged the NDCs to take care of the assets to serve the people of the region, who are the real owners.

“We have to hold people accountable in the way they utilise government assets, and the way in which they care for government assets. Because this is ultimately the asset of the people, and our government is not only investing in people and assets for the people, but investing in the transformation of our country, and the transformation of our communities,” Dr Ali stated.

Tractors handed over to the NDCs

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, noted that the initiative is part of a larger agenda for the transformation of Region Three and Guyana as a whole.

“Since President Ali assumed the Presidency in August 2020, our country has moved on a trajectory of rapid and very visible transformation, and this transformation is being seen and experienced in all ten administrative regions of our country. His Excellency has repeatedly made a commitment to our Guyanese brothers and sisters, first of all to advance a rapid transformation and modernisation for our country by major transformative projects, but in parallel, addressing the local issues and irritants that are of the most immediate concern to them,” he pointed out.

A number of ongoing projects in Region Three, including the gas-to-energy project at Wales, a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant to be constructed within the vicinity of the project, the Vreed-en-Hoop shore base, the new Demerara river crossing, and the new four-lane highway being constructed from Crane to Schoonord, and then from Schoonord to Parika were highlighted.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall explained that 120 tractors and trailers were procured by his ministry, through an intervention made by President Ali.

The procurement will see each NDC and town in Guyana receiving a tractor and trailer, as well as subventions. Just last week, Minister Dharamlall and a team from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development distributed tractors, trailers and subventions to multiple NDCs on the Soesdyke/Linden highway, and the East Bank of Demerara to aid in community enhancement activities.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

