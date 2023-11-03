Over $1B spent on GCAA to ensure effective operation – Min. Edghill

Like many other sectors, the government has expended billions into its Air Navigation Services (ANS) to ensure the smooth flow of its operations.

This is according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who noted that over $1 billion was injected into the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) since the PPP/C Administration returned to office in 2020.

One of the 3D screens

“From 2020 we had to be putting monies into GCAA. We did the same in 2021, 2022 and 2023…And when you put the figures together since we are in office, we would have given more than $1 billion to GCAA to keep it moving,” Minister Edghill said.

He noted that between 2022 and 2023, the government expended just about $617 million into the authority.

The investment made has since seen new equipment being procured for the organisation and several upgrades being made to various systems.

Some of the new hardware and software that were procured through the government’s investments

These include a simulator, along with hardware and software upgrades, which have allowed for new 3D tower screens, and 3D channels to expand the field of view at the air control service tower at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

“So, when I say the government will continue to provide support and resources, it’s not lip service. It is demonstrated by actual facts, figures, and actions,” the public works minister stated.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill said before the PPP/C Administration departed office in 2015 the GCAA was self-sufficient, where the revenues gained took care of the entity’s financial needs. However, upon returning to office this was not the case. As such, Minister Edghill said the organisation has now returned to its effective functioning stage.

