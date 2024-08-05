Over $20M invested to upgrade Kamarang/Warawatta Sports Ground

The Kamarang/Warawatta Sports Ground in Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, has undergone a significant upgrade valuing over $20 million to host the 25th Annual Upper Mazaruni District Games.

At the opening of the competitions on Sunday, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, highlighted the government’s investment in the facility and its commitment to youth development through sports.

Funds were allocated to ensure the grounds could comfortably accommodate activities and patrons, and $1.7 million was spent on trophies and equipment for the one-week games.

Prime Minister Phillips attends the 25th Annual Upper Mazaruni District Games at the Kamarang/Warawatta Sports Ground

“My people, this is how serious we take these games…I want to compliment the organisers for sustaining these games for over 25 years,” the prime minister stated.

The government is strongly focusing on youth development through sports, to drive local athletes to compete in regional tournaments and even the Olympics.

With this goal in mind, PM Phillips said the government aims to revitalise the spirit of sportsmanship in Region Seven, particularly in football, volleyball, archery, and swimming.

“That is a commitment that we as a government have made and will continue to deliver to you, the people of Region Seven…This is a sport that we’re happy to be part of…And we will continue to support,” he expressed.

Prime Minister Phillips and Minister Sukhai attend 25th Annual Upper Mazaruni District Games

He also reemphasised the government’s promise to develop all communities in every sector, with $70 billion committed to spur hinterland development.

The games also received support from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs which contributed $1.5 million in fuel, food supplies, and transportation for the teams.

Like PM Phillips, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai expressed the government’s eagerness to collaborate and provide support for the games, which are essential to people’s livelihood.

“Our government, under His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has been supporting and fast-tracking our country’s development and the Upper Mazaruni has been included,” she expressed.

The 25th Annual Upper Mazaruni District Games at the Kamarang/Warawatta Sports Ground opened on Sunday

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, noted that the efforts were not solely driven by financial resources but by a passion for the games.

“The interest that was paid here came with our hearts and that is something that is bigger than any financial support that you will ever get,” he stressed.

Also attending the opening ceremony were Government Member of Parliament (MP), Lee Williams; Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams, and officials from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

A total of 13 teams from various villages are competing in football and other sporting activities.

The villages are Kamarang, Paruima, Waramadong, Kaikan, Arau, Chinoweng, Phillipai, Imbamadai, Jawalla, Kako, Wax Creek, Quebanang and Abau.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

