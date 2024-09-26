Over 23,000 Eye Tests, 60,000 Cervical Cancer vouchers distributed

– Guyanese urged to take advantage of gov’t health initiatives

With the cost of screening eliminated through vouchers, Guyanese are urged to take advantage of the cervical cancer and eye testing programmes and prioritise their health.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, delivered the call during his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

For the eye testing and spectacles programme, about 23,000 tests have been conducted, and 18,753 spectacles have been issued.

The programme, targeting individuals aged 18 and under and those 65 and older, offers a $2,000 voucher for eye screening and $15,000 to cover the cost of spectacles, if required.

“I understand that not everyone may need this, since some people may have already had their eyes tested…but there is nothing wrong with coming back and getting your eyes tested again and getting a pair of spectacles. So, I hope that more people use these facilities,” Dr Jagdeo said.

The programme also enables the Ministry of Health to better identify persons who need optical operations so they can be provided with much-needed assistance.

Some $840 million has been earmarked in the national budget for the eye tests, while $995 million was set aside to subsidise spectacles cost.

Meanwhile, the cervical cancer screening is reducing the financial burdens associated with gynaecological care for women between the ages of 21 to 65.

According to Dr Jagdeo, approximately 60,000 vouchers have been distributed thus far, and he urged Guyanese women to obtain their vouchers and complete the tests, as it is a critical step in combatting cervical cancer.

“Just about 3,300 tests have been done so far. We are talking about potentially 300,000 beneficiaries,” he added.

With a budget of $2.8 billion, the programme provides $8,000 vouchers for cervical cancer screenings, which can be redeemed at participating institutions including New Vision Medical Centre, Woodlands Limited, HUIAQI Health Service, Eureka Medical Laboratory, and Dr Balwant Singh Hospital.

These programmes make essential healthcare services more accessible to the people, especially in rural areas, marking another crucial step in improving the health and well-being of Guyanese.

