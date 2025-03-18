Over 300 house lots allocated at Hogstye, Moleson Creek

– 241 land titles, 20 steel & cement vouchers issued as Govt expands homeownership access

After years of anticipation, over 300 Berbicians can now celebrate as they receive their lands at Moleson Creek (Phases I and II) and Hogstye Housing Schemes in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Christopher Asregadoo praised the government’s efforts to expand homeownership opportunities and expressed his excitement at finally securing his land during the distribution exercise on Tuesday at the University of Guyana’s Berbice Campus, Tain.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal speaking at the housing drive on Tuesday

“I applied three times. Now that I got through, I am quite happy about it. I am paying rent. It’s hard to pay rent. Because people are on your case to come out of their place” Asregadoo told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Another beneficiary, Mohan Samaro applied for a plot of land four years ago and plans to use a portion of it for cattle rearing and crop cultivation.

“I feel excellent knowing that I have my own land. I will have more space for my wife and four children,” he added.

Samlall Rabindranauth and his wife have been waiting for their lands since 2017.

Minister Croal presenting a transport to a recipient

“We feel very happy now that we finally got our own land. It is something I’ve always wanted to accomplish. As a man, you need your own place. It’s a feeling of accomplishment [for us because] we have a nine-year-old and another [child] on the way,” he said.

This is a proud moment for Renata Johnson, who now has the opportunity to provide a secure future for her three children.

“And this is what I’ve wanted for a long time. I am living at my great grandmother [house] at the moment. I am filled with gratitude since I got through with this so fast,” the young mother expressed.

Father of five, Shimwell Sinclair, expressed his excitement about starting construction on his home.

A house lot recipient selecting a lot number

He explained, “I am feeling happy because I applied 8 eight years ago. I left my work today to come here today to get my land. I feel great to get my land [since] I am renting.”

Some 241 land titles and 20 steel and cement vouchers were also distributed during the housing drive.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who led the housing drive, highlighted the government’s $15.3 billion investment in infrastructure development at several housing schemes in the region, including No. 75 and 76, Palmyra, Fort Ordnance, and Williamsburg/Hampshire.

With the recent signing of contracts, infrastructure work will soon commence at Moleson Creek and Hogstye, allowing allottees to access their lands.

In October 2024, the first 1,000 house lots were allocated at Moleson Creek Housing Development Phases I and II.

Minister Croal noted that Moleson Creek is poised to become a hub for future development due to its strategic location near the planned bridge connecting Guyana and Suriname. This, he added, will unlock numerous opportunities in the region.

Minister Croal handing over a steel and cement voucher to a recipient

These housing developments form part of the government’s broader strategy to address housing demand, with the region currently having approximately 6,000 pending applications.

The minister assured the gathering that the government remains committed to acquiring more land for housing development despite competing interests from other sectors.

In addition to land allocations, the government is constructing homes in the region, with 200 low-income housing units completed at Fort Ordnance and Williamsburg/Hampshire. The first batch of 100 three-bedroom houses is also underway at Palmyra.

Since taking office, the government has prioritised homeownership opportunities nationwide, allocating over 43,200 house lots to Guyanese families across various income brackets.

