Over 3,000 now benefitting from reliable, clean energy as $625M Daag Point solar farm commissioned

Residents of Bartica and surrounding communities are now benefitting from reliable and clean energy with the commissioning of the $625 million 1.5 megawatts (MW) Solar PV Farm in Daag Point, Region Seven.

Prime Minister Phillips cutting the ribbon

This will significantly cut operational costs for the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) and provide economic benefits to businesses and households.

It forms part of Guyana’s energy mix, which is in keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Friday travelled to the Amerindian village to commission the facility.

At its full potential, the system will generate and supply to the grid a total of 1,988 MWh resulting in an estimated annual reduction of 4,500 drums of diesel consumption. It will have an annual reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of 1.5 million kilogrammes.

“It has the potential of increasing up to just under two megawatts. That’s a tremendous growth in power for Bartica. It means that in many of the areas that don’t have electricity in Bartica and close by, we can now provide electricity for them.

“It means that many of the industries that people wanted to invest in or establish in Bartica or nearby, they can now do that because you have an increased energy supply. So, things are happening for you,” the Prime Minister conveyed to residents present at the event.

Prime Minister Phillips delivering remarks during the commissioning

The Senior government official noted that similar projects will be undertaken in all regions, indicating the government’s commitment to providing equitable services.

“More and more, we’ll have solar projects throughout Guyana. More and more, we’ll have hydro projects throughout Guyana. This is just one of many,” PM Phillips assured.

Chief Executive Officer (ag) of GPL, Renford Homer highlighted that the project will help the company save $210 million annually.

“What does that mean in terms of money or reducing the burden on the company’s finances? … It means that two and a half million, pretty much allows for us to import 15,000 barrels of heavy fuel oil for the generation that still requires that,” Homer pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall welcomed the new development, which he said will propel several industries.

“We’ve had tremendous efforts over the past months and years in terms of stabilising our electricity and this solar farm would go a very far way towards this initiative,” Marshall stated.

The project falls under the renewable energy solutions for the hinterland, which is one of the major components under the Energy Matrix Diversification and Strengthening of the Department of Energy programme funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Country Representative (ag) of the IDB Lorena Solórzano – Salazar said the IDB will continue to support the government’s effort in realising the energy mix.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Mahender Sharma, Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council, Kenneth Williams and Managing Director of Farfan & Mendes, Andrew Mendes whose company constructed the farm also delivered remarks.

