Over 3,000 Registered Nurses to be trained in three years

As government invests in building the infrastructure for the health sector, emphasis is also being placed on upskilling the human resource.



The aim is to complement the seven regional hospitals that are being constructed in various parts of the country, as well as the Maternal and Paediatric Hospital that is being constructed at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.



Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony said the training of over 3,000 nursing specialists will match the infrastructural development in the sector.



A Registered Nursing Programme is expected to be launched soon and will cater for the first 1,000 persons.



“I can assure you that everyone who is interested in doing this now, we will have a space for you on this programme… So, over a three-year period, we are hoping to attract at least 3,000 persons to come and do nursing with us,” Minister Anthony stated.



The enrollment process will be done online and interested persons, with a minimum of five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, including Mathematics and English are being urged to apply.



“When you have finished the programme, you’re guaranteed a job with the Ministry of Health…it’s not a problem. You will get training. You’ll get a job and you will get a better salary,” Dr Anthony assured.



The government plans to build regional hospitals in Anna Regina, Region Two; De Kinderen, Region Three; Bath, Region Five; Number 75 Village, Region Six; and one at Diamond and another at Enmore in Region Four, to increase access to quality healthcare. There will also be one in Bartica, Region Seven.



Some $500 million was allocated to train medical personnel in 2023.





