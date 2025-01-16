Over $369M in vehicles, vessels distributed to Amerindian villages in 2024

Residents of Amerindian villages across Guyana are now enjoying improved transportation within their communities, thanks to the investment over $369 million in land and water transport last year.

The funds were made available by the government through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, under its annual Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) initiative.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai

Minister Pauline Sukhai made the disclosure, as she provided members of the media with a review of the ministry’s work in 2024, during a press conference at the ministry’s headquarters Wednesday last.

“This investment has had a positive impact in the villages that have benefitted and whether you are in One, Seven, Eight or Nine, the investment in land and water is always critical,” she underscored.

According to the minister, villages situated along rivers, received a total of 43 boats and outboard engines, ensuring safe travel for residents and school-age children.

Meanwhile, 19 minibuses were procured for several purposes, including taking children to school.

Toshao of Paramakatoi, Stephen Anicetus receives the key to his ATV in 2024

Eight pickups, 35 all-terrain vehicles, nine lorries and one canter were also procured for various purposes.

While $263 million was invested in land transportation, more than $106 million was spent on water transportation.

Minister Sukhai noted that safe travel remains a priority for the government and investments will continue to be made for those living in the hinterland.

The government will continue to offer financial assistance through the Presidential Grant Programme and the Carbon Credit Initiative, enabling villages to access additional resources for acquiring various modes of transportation.

