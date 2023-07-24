Over $3B to be invested in miscellaneous roads across Region Four

Several roads have been earmarked for rehabilitation and/or construction in various communities along the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara, Region Four.

The works are divided into 75 lots, and form phase six of the miscellaneous roads project, which is aimed at fostering development at a community level.

The project sees communities in all ten administrative regions benefitting from improved roads and drainage structures, significantly improving the quality of life of residents and enhancing the transportation network.

On the East Bank Demerara (EBD), some $139 million is estimated to fund the rehabilitation/construction of the Laluni Main Access Road, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while $15 million is estimated to fund the rehabilitation/construction of Meertens Road, Soesdyke.

Persons residing in Coverden will see works being carried out on several roads, including Mandir, Sears, and Peters Roads, among others, at a collective estimated cost of $82 million.

Similarly, works will be conducted in Diamond, Grove, Garden of Eden, Covent Garden, Vreed En Rust, Herstelling, Mocha/Arcadia, Providence, Rahaman’s Park, and Eccles. These are estimated to cost a cumulative $1.7 billion.

On the East Coast of Demerara, about $1.4 billion is estimated to fund rehabilitation/construction works on several thoroughfares in Industry, Plaisance, Better Hope, Montrose, Le Ressouvenir, La Bonne Intention, Buxton, and Melanie.

Meanwhile, bids are invited for persons to execute these projects. The interested eligible bidders can obtain additional information from the Accounts Department of the Ministry of Public Works, Fort Street, Kingston.

Bids will be opened on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 09:00 hrs, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

The government recognises the importance of local community roads and streets in promoting ease of access. The 2023 budget allocated a whopping $136 billion to enhance roads and bridge networks countrywide.

