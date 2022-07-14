Over 4,000 children in 5-11 age group get first Covid-19 vaccine

Over 4, 000 children between the 5 and 11 years age group have been vaccinated with their first jab since the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government procured 52, 800 doses of the US-made Pfizer vaccine.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Speaking during Thursday’s COVID-19 update, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said a closer collaboration with parents is necessary to get more children vaccinated against the deadly Covid-19 virus.

“We can do much better than that, but we require the collaboration of parents because we cannot go and administer a vaccine to a child without parental consent,” he said.

Get your child vaccinated against COVID-19

Dr. Anthony is reminding the general public that children can also be infected with COVID-19. He explained that those with comorbidities can experience the severe form of the virus, as such vaccination is important to boost their immunity.

“For some children they can get severe infections and we’ve had on occasions children coming into the hospitals, those particular children were vulnerable because they had other underlying illnesses,” Dr. Anthony noted.

the US-made Pfizer vaccine manufactured for adolescents

The Pfizer vaccine is especially tailored for children 5 to 11 years old and is administered in a two-dose schedule.

Dr. Anthony is urging parents and guardians to visit one of the vaccination sites and get their child or children inoculated.

Additionally, in every region across the country, vaccines are available for this younger population. Apart from this, the ministry continues to host drive- through exercises for easier access to vaccination.

The pediatric vaccines were donated by the Government of Spain and was officially handed over by Ambassador to Guyana, H.E, Fernando Nogales Alvarez, to Minister Anthony on June 6.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently being administered in three categories; the 5 to 11 age group, 12 to 17 age cohort, and persons 18 years and older.

Further, since the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation for the immunisation of children six months to four years old, the ministry is currently seeking to procure the vaccines for its younger population.

