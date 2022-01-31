Over $400M in asphaltic, concrete roads commissioned on Linden/Soesdyke Highway

Hundreds of residents along the Linden -Soesdyke Highway and Timehri, East Bank Demerara are now able to traverse safely following the commissioning of several main access roads at a cost of some $400 million.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP cutting the ribbon to commission the newly rehabilitated road at Hauraruni

Communities such as Hauraruni, Kuru Kururu, Grant Sand, Alliance and Kallicharran, benefitted from the rehabilitation.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P, said the upgrades to the community roads present an opportunity for development.

The upgrades also complement government’s plan to establish a ‘Silica City’, a secondary city slated for the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP

“When we build roads, as a government it is to significantly improve the lives of residents. The impact of a road must not only be ‘oh we got a road,’ but you must see the opportunities that exist.

So, I want to say to the residents to open up their minds and let ideas fill your minds and look and see when the government brings development to you it is not just a school, free WIFI or road, but these are opportunities for you to improve yourself, your family and prosperity to your neighbourhood,” he said.

To this end, the public works minister encouraged residents to take advantage of the endless opportunities and services being provided.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, MP

Also present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, was Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, M.P.

He said that the newly rehabilitated roads now add value to the community and encouraged residents to care and maintain them.

“With every road, every school and every bit of infrastructure that we can put in your community, it raises the profile of the community and it encourages others to visit your community and recognise it for its natural and other attractions,” he stated.

At Kallicharran, David Singh, who has been residing in the community for over 20 years, expressed gratitude to the PPP/C Government for listening to residents’ complaints.

A view of the concrete road built at Kallicharran

“Where this (road) used to be was a small track, hardly a bicycle could pass through the track but only through the help of residents we were able to open it by filling it with sawdust and mud, and so it became a slush road when it rains. When it is sunny, it (road) can hold, but when it is raining, it is completely impossible to use so imagine what school children had to go through when passing this road,” he said.

Grant Sand Road resident, Andrew Narine said this is the first time his community has ever benefitted from such a transformation in his 16 years living there.

“There were roads built before, but it did not keep up, you know. So, for a long time, when I need to go to work or school children heading out to go to their school, we had to walk in the slush, so we have to take off our shoes, you know to get where we need to be. Again, we are so happy to get a road like this,” Narine said.

Alliance resident, Christine Ramnauth also thanked the government, adding that without its support, the newly rehabilitated road would be impossible.

Unlike other communities, the road works undertaken at Alliance was extended due to an agreement between the ministry and Crown Mining.

This decision, according to Minister Edghill, was taken after the company agreed to provide the additional funds for the road expansion. The project will also see the construction of two heavy-duty bridges.