Over $4B invested in solid waste management over the past four years

The government has invested more than $4 billion on maintaining 13 landfill sites countrywide between 2020 and 2024.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag shared this information during her year-end press conference on Thursday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

Although garbage collection and disposal are the responsibility of the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities, the central ministry has stepped in to improve sanitation nationwide.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, and Minister within the ministry, Anand Persaud along with Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Miguel Shaun Choo-Kang during the press conference

In 2024 alone, the ministry spent $809 million to maintain landfill sites. They include the following landfill sites: Zorg-en-Vlygt in Region Two; Haags Bosch and Lusignaan in Region Four; Blairmont in Region Five; New Amsterdam, East Canje; Rose Hall; Numbers 52 and 53 Villages; Belle Vue and Corriverton in Region Six; Nine Miles in Bartica; Lethem in Region Nine and Kara Kara in Region Ten.

“We have just awarded a contract to close the dumpsite at Mahdia Airstrip in Region Eight and develop a new landfill site,” Minister Parag added.

The Haags Bosch Landfill Site is being maintained by the local government ministry

The ministry also procured a number of heavy-duty machinery and equipment, including garbage trucks, bins, and brush cutters to support landfill operations. These investments amounted to $1.2 billion in 2024.

Looking ahead to the coming months, the ministry plans to procure 25 additional compactor garbage trucks to enhance its waste management efforts.

The local government ministry plans to continue addressing the needs of citizens in 2025 by maintaining a clean environment and strengthening the country’s ability to manage its waste effectively.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

