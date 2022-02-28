Over 500 women- headed businesses registered on WIIN app

Some 525 businesswomen countrywide are now advertising their businesses on the Human Services Ministry, Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) app.

The free platform is an extension of the WIIN programme, which was conceptualised to upskill Guyanese women, providing them with the tools for financial stability and empowerment.

Person viewing business directory on the WIIN app

The WIIN app, is simple and easy to use by both vendors and consumers. It can be downloaded on both android and apple devices, locally and internationally, displaying a wide array of local services and products.

Some products provided include ecommerce, automotive/repairs, entertainment, consultations, food, clothing, crafts and more.

In a recent interview with DPI, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, M.P, said the app will enable persons to view local products digitally.

Person downloading WIIN app

“We would like people to have the products for women in their hand because when we held ‘We Lift’ last year there were so many fabulous products created and produced by women of such high quality and they were just waiting to be marketed. I am a big believer that we need to support and encourage this. When you are buying your presents or when you want to give a gift, support what is produced locally.”

The Ministry also dispenses a sum of $50,000 to women who graduate from the WIIN programme providing them the opportunity to launch or enhance their own businesses.

To further ensure women are on the path to financial stability, the Ministry has collaborated with the Women’s Chambers of Commerce to offer guidance and expertise on what is needed to grow their business and the Centre for Local Business Development to offer technical assistance, expertise and mentorship.

WIIN app registration process

“A lot of the women who were trained they were looking for funding to get their programmes, their businesses and so on started and to buy equipment and different things depending on what they were doing. So, a lot of them were really appreciative of this grant,” said Minister Persaud.

Additionally, WIIN will be offering business literacy courses to further empower women. Persons interested in utilising the ministry’s platform can do so online at https://wiin.gov.gy/#/ or by downloading the app.