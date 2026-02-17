Over 600 workers employed to advance Linden to Mabura road project

More than 600 workers from diverse backgrounds are engaged in the construction of the highly anticipated Linden to Mabura Road project.

The project, connecting Guyana to Northern Brazil, is taking shape and will open up new opportunities for trade, tourism, and sustainable development.

A section of the ongoing construction works on the Linden to Mabura Hill Road

Importantly, it will shorten travel between the neighbouring countries, further strengthening its long-standing relationships.

Local employees on the project shared their chances to work, earn, and learn through training and support.

Heavy-duty mechanic Maxim Wilson said, “We learn languages here, and we communicate with cooperation and understanding between us. I know the potential that the company has will be able to carry us to our highest stage.”

Drone shot of works on the Linden/Mabura road project

Truck operator Axel Marks said working on the project has changed his outlook on life. “I advance myself, elevating myself because I want to be a truck driver, and for me being here, I am seeing things differently,” He stated.

Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Officer, Mekeda Richardson, emphasised that it is a great opportunity for Guyanese to be upskilled.

“It is a good experience, and it is a good look for Guyanese people because we are getting the experience from professionals. We can perform at our best, and they give us the support when it’s needed,” she stated.

With international support and a focus on regional advancement, the project will connect Guyana to the entire continent, expanding the possibilities for trade and cultural exchange throughout the south.

Contractor Álya Construtora and team are paving another 110-kilometre stretch in time for the Lethem Rodeo in April.

The critical road network, which serves more than 50,000 Guyanese transporting goods from the coast to hinterland communities, is expected to be completed within the revised deadline of August 23, 2026.