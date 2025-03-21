Over $60M in government support transforms Tigerbone/Banakari

Tigerbone/Banakari, an Amerindian community located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, has received more than $60 million in government support over the past four years, driving significant community development.

This was highlighted by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai during a community meeting Thursday afternoon at the village’s multipurpose building.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai addresses Tigerbone/Banakari residents

Addressing the residents, Minister Sukhai outlined the various streams of support provided by the government.

“Over the years, we have provided presidential funds, investment funds, COVID funds, LCDS funds, and capital projects that span a gamut of areas of investment,” Minister Sukhai noted.

These investments have resulted in the successful completion of several transformational projects in the community of over 400 residents.

Vice-Chairman of the Community Development Council Catherine Alfred highlighted key achievements, including the construction of the multipurpose building where the meeting was held, the upgrading of the community playfield, and the installation of a potable water system supplying households in the area.

Additionally, the establishment of a government-funded information and communication technology (ICT) hub has provided both adults and children with valuable learning and connectivity resources.

One of the ongoing projects, the shade house initiative designed to boost local agriculture, was flagged by residents as underutilised.

Minister Sukhai called on community leaders and members to make full use of such resources to foster economic development and create employment opportunities for youth.

“Leaders who are sitting right here in this hall, I call upon you to make the best use of the investments that the government is providing to us,” the minister urged.

She also encouraged leaders to actively engage and mobilise young people, responding to concerns expressed by residents regarding low youth participation in community activities.

Minister Sukhai reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting all Amerindian communities across the country, with a focus on transforming them into thriving and vibrant places to live.

