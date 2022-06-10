Over 70,000 persons participated in GECOM’s continuous registration exercise

At the end of the Guyana Elections Commissions (GECOM) three-month continuous registration exercise on May 29, some 70,041 applications were processed.

Of this, amount, 28,149 were new registrants between the ages of 14 to 17, 21,130 were the 18 and older cohort, another 7,667 applied for the replacement of identification cards (ID) and 6,526 for corrections. Some 4,629 applicants sought transfers and 1,940 had their photographs retaken.

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward said while the response was outstanding, there could be a fluctuation in the figures as applications were still being processed.

The registration exercise began on March 7 and ended on May 29. Ward said GECOM had predetermine the positive response.

“I think we have done our (GECOM) part in terms of delivering that (registration) service with excellence. Now that this process is completed, we now have to go through administrative processes that is currently ongoing,” she said.

While the process has been completed, the PRO said persons seeking replacement of IDs could still apply at the nearest GECOM registration office.

According to Ward, first time applicants will be informed to uplift their ID cards, once they are available. She urged them to be patient as the agency must follow protocol to ensure there is no double registration as well as other errors.

“So, for the new applicants in particular, though their ID cards could only be produced after they would have gone through those essential administrative processes…we will shortly be able to announce when those ID cards will be produced and ultimately be sealed, but it’s an essential administrative process that we have,” Ward noted.

Once that process is completed, GECOM will then move on to its claims and objections exercise which will see the generation of a preliminary list of electors.

Some $4.1 billion has been allocated for the agency to conduct its 2022 work programme. From which, $783 million will be used to host the 2022 LGE.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

