Over 80 per cent of rehabilitation work at Meadow Bank Wharf complete

Rehabilitation of the Meadow Bank Wharf in Georgetown has surpassed 80 per cent completion, with additional works scheduled in the coming weeks.

This update was provided by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, during a site visit Tuesday morning to assess the progress of the project.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha engages vendors occupying the new stalls

“This was work committed and promised by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and I am happy to note that we are here now with over 80 per cent of the work completed. This is at a cost of over $150 million,” the minister told the media.

The project includes the rebuilding of stalls, washroom facilities, and the implementation of lights among other amenities to properly promote safety within the environment.

During the inspection, the minister said additional work would be done to further enhance the aesthetics of the wharf.

“I have since asked the engineer to put in some more stalls and to ensure that we do some more concrete drains. We also want to do another tarmac because it seems like we have more vendors occupying spaces from since our last visit with the president,” Minister Mustapha noted.

The entire project is expected to be completed by January 2025. Upon completion, the improved environment will benefit fisherfolk, vendors and customers.

Some of the drainage work completed at the Meadow Bank Wharf

The rehabilitation work being conducted is as a result of the government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of fisherfolk.

Currently, the government is rehabilitating some 200 fishing landing sites ccountrwide.

“We are not only doing the Meadow Wharf but we are also doing wharfs right across the country…These include major wharfs at D’Edward, Rosignol, and at Number 79 Village Corentyne,” the agriculture minister highlighted.

The Meadow Bank Wharf is one of the most popular fishing areas in Georgetown that attracts a number of locals and tourists. As a result, the government believes its culture of cleanliness must be sustained.

