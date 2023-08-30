Over 92 per cent of hinterland communities accessing Guyana Learning Channel

More than 92 per cent of the hinterland communities now have access to the diverse content available on the Guyana Learning Channel (GLC).

The achievement stems from substantial government investments aimed at bridging the divide between the coastal and hinterland regions.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference 2023, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Wednesday.

“This is where we gave televisions – solar and satellite so that you could access the Guyana Learning Channel and all the information that is on the channel. We have also established a radio station where we are teaching through the radio, both at the level of the CPCE and teacher-student classroom engagement…Because of that, we have begun to see different results in your communities,” the education minister underscored.

As part of the government’s efforts to expand and enhance the coverage of the GLC, 91 solar systems have been installed and 1,353 lessons were developed and broadcast.

Meanwhile, in pursuit of achieving universal access to secondary education by 2025, several schools and teachers’ living quarters are being constructed. Efforts are also being made to improve the distribution of the education cash grant, the national school feeding programme, and the distribution of textbooks, among other projects.

Areas to benefit from educational facilities include Jawalla, Kopinang, Karasabai, Kwebanna, Hosororo, and Tuschen. The schools will house dormitories, laboratories, IT labs, dormitories, teachers’ quarters, music rooms, and other amenities.

The primary school at Santa Cruz, Region One, is expected to be completed by September 9.

All school dormitories will be outfitted with several mechanisms to ensure students are safe, including adequate and functioning washroom facilities, fire-prevention and fire-fighting equipment, beds, house-parents-to-child ratio, and security.

Minister Manickchand said a full assessment was conducted at the dormitory at Paramakatoi, and it will be repaired at a cost of over $300 million.

The government is ensuring that every Guyanese has equitable access to educational opportunities and the skills they need to become productive and innovative.

Since assuming office in August 2020, the administration has embarked on an aggressive path to attain universal access to secondary education by the year 2025.

