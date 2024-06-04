PAC to host Open Day in observance of World Environmental Day 2024

The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) will host an Open Day on June 5, 2024 in observance of World Environment Day at the Botanical Gardens, Georgetown. The theme of World Environment Day 2024 is ‘land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’. This event aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our environment and the National Protected Areas System. The PAC is optimistic about engaging members of the public, stakeholders, and prospective environmentalists and conservationists to provide a greater understanding of the work and activities of the Commission.

The Open Day activities will include guided tours of the urban parks, interactive exhibits with hands-on activities like GPS usage and bird identification, and educational workshops featuring expert talks on biodiversity conservation.

This event will commence at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. The event offers a valuable opportunity to celebrate World Environment Day while promoting the conservation of our natural heritage. The Protected Areas Commission will highlight the importance of Guyana’s National Protected Areas System and remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure a sustainable future for generations.

