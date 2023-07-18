Palmyra poised to become a ‘city’ as $7B invested in infrastructure works – Min. Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal has stated that Palmyra, Region Six (East- Berbice Corentyne) is on the verge of being transformed into a ‘city.’

Speaking at an activity in the region on Monday, the minister said plans for this transformation include the construction of young professional homes, hotels, malls, a hospital, a National Stadium, and a regional airstrip.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

“Palmyra is poised to be basically a little city with the plan approved by His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali,”, the minister said.

He noted that some $7 billion is being invested in the first phase of infrastructural works, including land clearing and other preparatory works.

“Land clearing is ongoing…infrastructure works include road network, the drainage, the culverts and all that is required when you are developing a new area,” he stated.

Earlier this year, President Ali announced investments of over $10 billion to be injected into Palmyra.

He stated that the housing development plans include over 700 houses, catering to a mix of young professionals, and moderate-income, and low-income households.

The national stadium is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. It will have a minimum seating capacity of 10,000.

