Parika residents to receive better quality of water within one week

Within one week, residents from Parika, Greenwich Park and surrounding areas in Region Three will receive an enhanced level of service and quality of treated water.

This assurance was provided by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, on Friday while inspecting the water quality, following recent complaints by the residents.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal takes a sip of water from the tap during an inspection of Parika water quality

The macro plan for the community involves the construction of a $830 million water treatment plan at Parika. This project is on track for completion by December and will serve roughly 5,000 households.

Minister Croal, “We are near the testing phase for the treatment plant at Parika. As a result, there is increased pressure, and the flushing out is ongoing. So, there is a certain quality of water that is coming through the tap. Within a week and a half, we should be fully onto the treatment plant.”

Minister Croal provides an update to the media about the water quality and supply in Parika

A new well was recently drilled to complement the existing well at the treatment plant.

Meanwhile, the Vergenoegen treatment plant, valued at over $630 million, was recently upgraded to provide enhanced service and treated water to 24,000 residents from Zeelugt to Vergenoegen. He was joined by Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) Regional Manager, Aggrey Anderson, Director of the Community Development Department at CHPA, Gladwin Charles, and other technical staff from the ministry.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

