11,000 households to benefit from water treatment plants at Vergenoegen, Parika

Eleven thousand households are set to benefit from enhanced service and treated water, as work progresses on the water treatment plants at Vergenoegen and Parika in Region Three.

The upgrade of the Vergenoegen treatment plant, valued at over $630 million, is scheduled for completion in October and will benefit 24,000 residents from Zeelugt to Vergenoegen.

Minister Croal providing an update on Parika water treatment plant

Currently, there are three wells in the area to support the treatment plant, with an additional well drilled at a cost of $110 million to further improve access.

However, one of the wells is out of operation due to an electrical issue, significantly reducing the pumping hours to between 5 am and 9:30 am, as well as from 5 pm to 9:30 pm.

During an inspection on Friday, Minister Croal assured the residents that the issue would be rectified immediately.

He said, “By tonight, persons from Zeelugt to Vergenoegen will be back to normal in terms of accessing potable water to their households. By another week and a half, we will activate the new well at the treatment plant.”

Additionally, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is preparing to install the pumping component deeper into the Tuschen well, to increase production from the well.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal inspecting works on Vergenoegen water treatment plant

Meanwhile, 80 per cent of the work on the Parika treatment plant was completed following an investment of $830 million. The project is on track for completion by December and will service nearly 5,000 households.

“We are particularly pleased about this aspect in terms of the investment of the treatment plant. This is [in response to] persons asking about the quality of water that is coming to their household,” he pointed out.

A new well is currently being drilled to complement the existing well at the facility.

Meanwhile, residents in the community of Hubu will benefit from improved service and water supply, as work is underway to rehabilitate the current well.

The pumping unit will be installed subsequently to ensure the well is fully operational.

A section of Parika water treatment plant

