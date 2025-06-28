Parika to become international port facility with initial $4B government investment

An international port facility will be constructed at Parika in Region Three, allowing Guyanese businesses to ship their goods to countries in the Caribbean region and beyond. The new port will help to modernise the country’s export process and significantly boost regional trade.

With an initial investment of approximately $4 billion (US$20 million), the port will feature state-of-the-art cold storage, packaging and agro-processing facilities, which will extend the shelf life of produce.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Thursday during a community meeting with residents at Hubu on the East Bank of Essequibo. President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at a community meeting in Region Three He explained that plans for a dedicated ferry service to transport goods across the region are already in motion.

“But to prepare for those markets too, we have to ensure that we are building the infrastructure. We have to ensure that we’re investing in drainage and irrigation so that we will have the best lands available,” President Ali said. “We have to invest in your productivity and your yield. We have to invest in helping you reduce your transportation costs.”

To improve docking for regional ferries, expand parking facilities, and streamline speedboat operations along the Essequibo and Demerara routes, the government has invested $46.6 million to upgrade the Parika Stelling.

In April, President Ali said critical investments will be made to support this key infrastructure, which will include customs and immigration offices, a modern fire service, a coast guard outfit and police services.

The port will also be able to accommodate cruise liners and give tourists access to the Essequibo’s rich untapped beauty and biodiversity. A marina will also be factored into the port to facilitate sailing up the Essequibo River.

This mega project complements other developments such as the transformative Gas-to-Energy project, Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase, housing, road, drainage and irrigation infrastructure designed to bring immense opportunities for all Guyanese.

The president pointed out that the region will benefit from a slew of remarkable investments in various sectors in the coming years.