Paruima, GT Kanaimas secure victory at Amerindian Heritage Games

The Amerindian Heritage Games concluded on Sunday, with the Paruima Football Club of Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, and the Region Four GT Kanaimas emerging victorious, retaining their championship titles in a thrilling football tournament.

Hundreds of enthusiastic spectators gathered at Everest Ground, Georgetown to witness the exciting football matches between the football teams representing Regions One, Four, Seven, and Nine.

The Paruima Football Club retained the championship title, thrashing Moruca 3-1

In a nail-biting 70-minute match, Paruima FC triumphed over Moruca, Region One with a 3-1 score. Paruima FC faced a challenging start in the first half, with Moruca securing an early goal, pushing them in the lead. However, Paruima FC made a strong comeback in the second half, ultimately securing their victory.

Team Captain Kenny Henrito, in an interview with the Department of Public Information, expressed his elation at his team’s victory. He said Moruca’s initial goal served as motivation for his team to push harder.

“My team is overjoyed and incredibly happy to have won this championship,” he stated. “We’ve been training together every morning and afternoon for two months since our district tournament, and our hard work has certainly paid off.”

The Paruima Football Club retained the championship title, thrashing Moruca 3-1

Meanwhile, the GT Kanaimas delivered a dominant performance, defeating Region Nine All Stars with a resounding 5-0 victory, showcasing their determination to retain their championship title.

Following the tournament, all winning teams participating in the various sporting disciplines were rewarded by the government, with trophies and monetary prizes.

The games were attended by several cabinet members, including Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo interacting with athletes

The government’s investment of more than $100 million ensured the successful hosting of the games, providing a platform for hinterland athletes to showcase their exceptional talent on a national stage.

A total of 735 athletes participated as part of Amerindian Heritage Month, which is being observed under the theme ‘Many Voices, One Song, celebrating Amerindian Heritage Month. The Games, which included the disciplines of Cricket, Football, Volleyball, Swimming, and Archery, concluded after five days of activities.

Paruima in action against Moruca

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

