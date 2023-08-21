Paruima male, female teams emerge victorious at Upper Maz games

The one-week Upper Mazaruni District Games came to an end on Sunday in Paruima Village with Paruima Sports Club’s male and female teams both emerging victorious in the highly-competitive football matches.

Both categories will be representing the district at the much-anticipated Amerindian Heritage Games which will be held from September 28 to October 1 in Georgetown.

Upper Mazaruni District Games

In the male category, Paruima once again defended its title against Kako scoring two goals in the first half of the game; Kako managed to score one goal through a penalty kick however they were unable to equalise the game.

In the women’s category, Paruima was proven too strong for the San Juan ladies scoring seven goals in the entire game, while San Juan scored nil.

Management Development Officer (MDO), Eliza Bascome representing the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and government Member of Parliament; Lee Williams, among others witnessed the finals.

The seven-day competition saw participation from 11 communities in the Upper Mazaruni including Arau, San Juan, Jawalla, Kako, Kaikan, Kamarang, Imbaimadai, Paruima, Phillipai, Waramadong and Wax Creek.

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and Culture, Youth and Sport provided support towards the games.

The District Sports Council received $1.5 million from the Amerindian Affairs Ministry, and transportation was also provided for Arau and Kaikan teams. Additionally, three drums of fuel and flood lights were donated.

The Ministry of Sport provided trophies and medals that were awarded to the winners in the various categories.

President of the Upper Mazaruni District Sports Council, Rudolph Wellington expressed appreciation to the government for supporting the event.

