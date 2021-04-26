PCR tests still mandatory for vaccinated persons entering Guyana

Persons entering Guyana still require the RT-PCR test even if they are considered fully vaccinated.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony during his daily COVID-19 update on Monday.

He noted that there is still a small risk that persons could be infected despite taking a vaccine.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“Because we don’t know who may have a milder form of the disease or get that risk of bringing the infection, that is why we still require that people get their PCR testing.”

Guyana has had approximately 50 imported cases, which entered primarily through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

“We know how many cases came in because we were monitoring and these 50 cases, once they were detected we had been able to take all the requisite measures to get them to isolate and prevent further spread,” Dr. Anthony said.

He noted that there is no prohibition on who can travel to Guyana due to Covid, with the only requirement being they get a negative PCR Test.

Testing Sign at Airport

Persons leaving Guyana can also travel once they have fulfilled the obligations or requirements of the destination country.

Concerning the COVID-19 Vaccination campaign, as of April 25, more than 121,000 people have had their first dose of the vaccine, while just over 2,000 persons have received their second dose.

A person is considered fully immunised seven days after their second dose of the vaccine.

In response to a question about taking the second dose of the vaccine before or after the due date, Dr. Anthony said this is possible.

“If it’s not very long after, that’s possible, earlier that’s also possible too, so in the case of let’s say AstraZeneca vaccine … it’s anytime within four weeks to twelve weeks, we have seen from the clinical trial data that if you take the longer period which is twelve weeks that the efficacy of the vaccine goes up,” Dr Anthony said.

Guyana has been using the twelve-week interval to get the most benefit out of the vaccine, the Health Minister added.

Passenger going through Airport safety protocols

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony noted that after the first dose of the vaccine, a person is still vulnerable as the vaccines take 21 days to start producing antibodies, which is why the second dose is essential.

“So, in the period when you are still vulnerable, I would say after you get the first injection to that 21 days, you can still get infected because remember we are saying that none of these vaccines would prevent 100 per cent of infection, so there is a little possibility that you can get infected, but if you get infected after 21 days, then your chances of getting a serious form of the infection are drastically reduced because your body now has antibodies that can fight off this virus.”

Guyana is currently working to ensure that all adults receive the COVID -19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony says the response has been good, and he is encouraging people to get the shots as it is the only way to be protected against Covid.