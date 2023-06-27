Phase two of the East Coast Road project moving apace

As the government continues along the path of infrastructural transformation residents on the East Coast of Demerara will soon benefit from the expansion of the roadways.

Phase two of the East Coast Road Project is moving steadily apace according to the Public Works Ministry.

Contractors are currently executing drainage construction works along the railway embankment between Mon Repos and Annandale. These works entail the clearing and digging of the roadside shoulder and the excavation for the new drainage construction.

Traffic management measures are in place to keep the public informed of these ongoing works.

On the Unity to Mahaica stretch, the ministry reports that “contractors are currently clearing the left side of the road and executing pipeline relocation works on the right side [Clonbrook]”.

Meanwhile, on the Belfield to Unity section, the contractor is preparing the right side for the widening of the road. The works include clearing and widening the area and backfilling with loam material to commence the construction of the widened road pavement.

It is requested that the public drive with care along these areas.

The East Coast Demerara Public Widening and Improvement Project, which is being executed by China Railway First Group sees the extension of the railway embankment road into four lanes from Sheriff Street to Enmore and the construction of a four-lane road to Orange Nassau, Mahaica.

It will also see the rehabilitation of the existing ECD road from Belfield to Orange Nassau. Further, the construction of 48 bridges and 22 culverts, in addition to a bridge across the Hope Canal, also forms part of this phase of the project.

The US$192 million project is scheduled to be completed in early 2024 and is set to significantly enhance connectivity along the stretch, and facilitate ease in traffic congestion while promoting easier commuting, and investments through improved accessibility.

