Planning advances for Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations

The Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, is advancing preparations for Guyana’s 60th Independence Anniversary, following a meeting held this morning at the Railway Courtyard with the Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs.

The landmark celebrations, themed “The Homecoming – Guyana’s Diamond Jubilee,” are set to launch in May and will feature a vibrant calendar of activities, including cultural and heritage showcases, religious observances, Guyana Carnival, and the annual flag-raising ceremony.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, along with Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs and team, outlining plans for the 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations

The initiative is expected to have significant cultural and economic impact, as it aims to reconnect Guyanese at home and in the diaspora, fostering national pride and unity.

By positioning the anniversary as a “homecoming,” the event is also anticipated to drive increased tourism, boost local businesses, and create opportunities for artists, performers, and cultural practitioners to showcase Guyana’s rich identity on a larger stage.

Minister Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, along with Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs and team, outlining plans for the 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations

Additionally, the expanded programme of activities will support the preservation and promotion of Guyana’s diverse heritage, while encouraging youth engagement and participation in national development through cultural expression.

The government continues to encourage all Guyanese to take part in the historic observance, as the Guyana prepares to celebrate six decades of independence with renewed patriotism and a shared vision for the future.